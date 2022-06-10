Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Cheuvreux

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cheuvreux to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Aryzta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
OTCMKTS:ARZTF opened at 0.93 on Friday. Aryzta has a 52-week low of 0.90 and a 52-week high of 1.50.
ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.
