Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.56 Million

Brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to post $127.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.65 million and the lowest is $127.50 million. Asana posted sales of $89.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $537.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.58 million to $538.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $695.80 million, with estimates ranging from $682.80 million to $712.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. Asana’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Asana by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asana by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. Asana has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

