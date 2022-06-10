Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in May

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ACMLF stock remained flat at $$13.75 during trading hours on Friday. Ascom has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.
Ascom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascom (ACMLF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.