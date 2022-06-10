Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in May

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ACMLF stock remained flat at $$13.75 during trading hours on Friday. Ascom has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Ascom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

