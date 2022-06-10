ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported sales of $974.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $90.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

