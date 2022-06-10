Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AHT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of AHT stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $265.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.