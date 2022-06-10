Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $265.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

