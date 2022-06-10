Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

AWH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 402,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,369. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.89. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $25,076.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,240.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 98,000 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,160 shares in the company, valued at $103,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,575.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,343,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 457.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 483,113 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 606,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 331,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 323,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 73.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 580,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 246,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health (Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.