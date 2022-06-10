ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

