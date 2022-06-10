Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Down 94.5% in May

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the May 15th total of 769,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

ARSSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. Assura has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARSSF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assura to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

