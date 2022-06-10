Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in May

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the May 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Astellas Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALPMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Astellas Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

