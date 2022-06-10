Athersys (ATHX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2022 – Athersys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

6/8/2022 – Athersys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Athersys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

5/31/2022 – Athersys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Athersys was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $1.00.

5/18/2022 – Athersys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

5/6/2022 – Athersys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Athersys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATHX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 14,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761,040. The company has a market cap of $89.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.81.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

