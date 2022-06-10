Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATASY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantia from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €20.00 ($21.51) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

Atlantia stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,044. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

