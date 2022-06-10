Atlantic Securities Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $306.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from $340.00 to $306.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.11.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $274.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.18. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.