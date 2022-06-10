Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 656.7% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $10.91. 234,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,980. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATLKY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $114.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

