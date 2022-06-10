Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atos from €29.00 ($31.18) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Get Atos alerts:

OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 7,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. Atos has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.