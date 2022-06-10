AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 369,380 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $740.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

