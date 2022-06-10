Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 39.28%.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.16. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

