Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 39.28%.

JG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

