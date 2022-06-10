AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,725 at UBS Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 2,725 ($34.15) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,725 ($34.15) to GBX 2,775 ($34.77) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,630 ($20.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($33.58) to GBX 2,310 ($28.95) in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 3,625 ($45.43) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,577.50.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AVEVF traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 791. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.