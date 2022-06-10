Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.83.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.28. 527,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average is $222.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 28,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

