Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Short Interest Down 88.6% in May

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHPA. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,440,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $4,980,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $17,101,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHPA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.09. 2,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,653. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

