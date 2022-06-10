AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

RCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

RCEL opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.68.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

