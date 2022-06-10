Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 89.0% in May

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the May 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AVVIY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.64) to GBX 520 ($6.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.64) to GBX 470 ($5.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.19) to GBX 500 ($6.27) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.67.

AVVIY remained flat at $$10.55 during midday trading on Friday. 18,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,841. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

