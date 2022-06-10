Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,700,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

