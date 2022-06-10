Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $26.02 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,700,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

