B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OXM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.14.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after acquiring an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,889,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

