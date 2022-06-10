B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the May 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of B2Digital stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,796,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,377. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

