B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.14. 21,179,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,923,857. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in B2Gold by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in B2Gold by 215.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in B2Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 44.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

