B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.19. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$463.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTO shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,184.58. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,255.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 599,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,545.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

