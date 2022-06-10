Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.91

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.91 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BGUK opened at GBX 158.71 ($1.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.20. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257 ($3.22).

In other Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust news, insider Cathy Pitt bought 5,362 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.70 ($12,430.70).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

