BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BDORY stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

