BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 1,390.0% in May

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 1,390.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded up 0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching 36.75. 29,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,291. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of 31.15 and a fifty-two week high of 42.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 35.36.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

About BANDAI NAMCO (Get Rating)

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.