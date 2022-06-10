BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 1,390.0% in May

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 1,390.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded up 0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching 36.75. 29,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,291. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of 31.15 and a fifty-two week high of 42.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 35.36.
About BANDAI NAMCO
