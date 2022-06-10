Bank of America Downgrades Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Neutral

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.48.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

