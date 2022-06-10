BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM) Short Interest Up 633.3% in May

BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BKGM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691. BankGuam has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

Get BankGuam alerts:

About BankGuam (Get Rating)

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate of deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankGuam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankGuam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.