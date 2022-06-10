BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM) Short Interest Up 633.3% in May

BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BKGM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691. BankGuam has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.
About BankGuam (Get Rating)
