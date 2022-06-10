Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW) Short Interest Down 91.7% in May

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNNRW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32. Banner Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 234,832 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 717,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

