Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 810,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BAOS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,643. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.