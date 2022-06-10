Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz Sells 36,260 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HES traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $127.72. 3,044,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

