Barrington Research Boosts Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target to $130.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barrington Research from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,096. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. Dorman Products has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

