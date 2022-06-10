Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little Purchases 1,000 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) CEO Richard H. Little bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $14,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BATL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $227.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.54. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 28.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

