Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) COO Acquires $22,650.00 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at $265,548.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BATL stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,279. The company has a market cap of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 45.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Battalion Oil (Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

