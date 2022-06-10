Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 9,340.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BVNRY stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Friday. 80,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,360. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

