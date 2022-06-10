Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €107.00 ($115.05) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($105.38) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($120.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €82.66 ($88.88) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.