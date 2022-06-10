BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is engaged in equity holdings in companies specializing in insurance, capitalization, open private pension plans, and private healthcare plan operators. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, housing insurance, and pension and capitalization plans and reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment is engaged in the brokerage, management, fulfilment, promotion and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, pension, and health insurance. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. “

Shares of BBSEY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.84. 57,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

