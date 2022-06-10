Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will announce $2.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $17.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.25 million, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,843.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEEM stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

