Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will report $2.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $2.82 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $17.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $44.25 million, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,843.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

