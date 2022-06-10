Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 521.57 ($6.54).

Several research firms have commented on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.40) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.89) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.21) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($25,114.96). Also, insider Raj Agrawal bought 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,365.41).

BEZ opened at GBX 483.40 ($6.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 301 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 445.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

