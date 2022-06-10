Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 521.57 ($6.54).
Several research firms have commented on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.40) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.89) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.21) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($25,114.96). Also, insider Raj Agrawal bought 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,365.41).
Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
Recommended Stories
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.