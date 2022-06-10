Benchmark Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.78.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.