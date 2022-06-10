Berenberg Bank Cuts Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,430 ($17.92) to GBX 1,300 ($16.29) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

GROUF stock remained flat at $$10.48 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

