Berenberg Bank Cuts Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 2,100.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rockwool A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,631.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$192.37 during trading hours on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $192.37 and a 1 year high of $531.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.39.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

