Berenberg Bank Increases SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €11.20

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €9.80 ($10.54) to €11.20 ($12.04) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of SES from €9.30 ($10.00) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on SES from €9.15 ($9.84) to €10.00 ($10.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SES from €7.30 ($7.85) to €8.40 ($9.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.

OTCMKTS SGBAF remained flat at $$9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. SES has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $502.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that SES will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

