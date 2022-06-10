Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 875.6% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,971,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bergio International stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 23,360,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,859,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bergio International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides upscale jewelry comprising white diamonds, yellow diamonds, pearls, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold and platinum.

